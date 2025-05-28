Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Takes Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 209,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $31,029,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert W. Scully bought 13,250 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $113.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,503,742.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,742.50. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy R. Barakett bought 35,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $117.92 per share, for a total transaction of $4,127,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,815,200. The trade was a 23.33% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $120.87 on Wednesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.15 and a twelve month high of $170.40. The firm has a market cap of $107.65 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.03 and a 200-day moving average of $134.49.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 14.31%. The company’s revenue was down 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KKR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $129.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities cut their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. HSBC raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $177.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.43.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Further Reading

