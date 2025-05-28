1,354 Shares in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Acquired by Alpha Wealth Funds LLC

Alpha Wealth Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $284,177,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 85,513.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 675,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,047,000 after purchasing an additional 674,698 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,287,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,021,000 after purchasing an additional 651,116 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,115,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,033,476,000 after buying an additional 432,934 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,073,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $580,095,000 after buying an additional 430,498 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROK. KeyCorp upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $271.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.37.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.14, for a total value of $145,070.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,716.70. This trade represents a 20.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Matheus De A. G. Viera Bulho sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.24, for a total transaction of $285,681.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,067.92. This trade represents a 48.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,839 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,256. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 2.4%

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $312.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.00 and a 1-year high of $313.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.71. The company has a market cap of $35.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.32.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 65.99%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

