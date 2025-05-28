Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. Takes $916,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $916,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,465,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,350,000. Realta Investment Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,401,000 after acquiring an additional 14,441 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of IWF opened at $400.09 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $308.67 and a twelve month high of $419.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $366.42 and a 200-day moving average of $388.80.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

