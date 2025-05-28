Envista (NYSE:NVST) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Baird R W

Baird R W upgraded shares of Envista (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on NVST. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Envista from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $19.00 price target on Envista in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Envista from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday. New Street Research set a $19.00 price objective on Envista in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price objective on Envista in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Envista currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.23.

Envista Trading Up 7.7%

NYSE:NVST opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Envista has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -2.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.97.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Envista had a positive return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 44.56%. The company had revenue of $616.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Envista will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Envista by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 146.6% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 110,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 65,679 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Envista during the 4th quarter worth $281,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envista in the fourth quarter worth $374,000. Finally, Lightrock Netherlands B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Envista in the fourth quarter worth $5,193,000.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

