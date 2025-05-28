Pharmaceutical Stocks To Watch Today – May 27th

Eli Lilly and Company, D-Wave Quantum, and Thermo Fisher Scientific are the three Pharmaceutical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Pharmaceutical stocks are shares of publicly traded companies engaged in the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of prescription drugs, vaccines and other medical therapies. Their value is driven by factors such as clinical‐trial results, regulatory approvals, patent lifecycles and pricing pressures. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the healthcare sector’s growth potential, while bearing risks linked to product failures and shifting industry regulations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Pharmaceutical stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $14.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $727.92. 2,300,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,017,331. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $786.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $802.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $677.09 and a 52-week high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $689.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LLY

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

NYSE:QBTS traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.29. 96,022,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,834,023. D-Wave Quantum has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $19.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.92 and its 200-day moving average is $6.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.22 and a beta of 0.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QBTS

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $12.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $405.82. 1,505,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,317,680. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12-month low of $390.49 and a 12-month high of $627.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $440.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $503.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TMO

Featured Stories