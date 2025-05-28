7,458 Shares in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN) Bought by CWC Advisors LLC.

CWC Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000. CWC Advisors LLC. owned about 0.11% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. GWN Securities Inc. bought a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Riggs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of NJAN stock opened at $49.11 on Wednesday. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1 year low of $42.24 and a 1 year high of $49.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.67 million, a P/E ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 0.52.

About Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

