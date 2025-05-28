Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 90,961 iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF (BATS:HYDB)

Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 90,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,000. iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF comprises 3.7% of Mascagni Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HYDB. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $367,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,010,000. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF by 204.7% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 147,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,954,000 after buying an additional 99,386 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF by 1,572.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 329,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,469,000 after buying an additional 309,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF by 219.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after buying an additional 39,108 shares during the last quarter.

iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of HYDB opened at $46.84 on Wednesday. iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.04 and a 1 year high of $48.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.99.

iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.234 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

