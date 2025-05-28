111 Capital Makes New $1.26 Million Investment in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

111 Capital acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 45,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $620,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 218,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,073,000 after buying an additional 60,567 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,748,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,038,000 after buying an additional 2,180,541 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,699,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,549,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Brixmor Property Group Trading Up 2.2%
Shares of BRX opened at $25.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.32 and a 1-year high of $30.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.80.
Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 109.52%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BRX shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $31.75 to $31.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.40.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Brixmor Property Group
About Brixmor Property Group
Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Brixmor Property Group
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- 3 Reasons Wix Could Rally 50% Into the Summer
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Advance Auto Parts: Did Earnings Defuse Tariff Concerns?
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Trading 50% Below Their 52-Week Highs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.