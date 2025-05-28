Tableaux LLC Purchases Shares of 164,824 Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Tableaux LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 164,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,569,000. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of Tableaux LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Tableaux LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MilWealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 174.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get Dimensional US High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DUHP opened at $34.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 12 month low of $28.68 and a 12 month high of $35.83.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.