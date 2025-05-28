Tableaux LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Tableaux LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth $50,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

ESGU stock opened at $129.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $105.18 and a 1 year high of $134.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.15.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.3282 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

