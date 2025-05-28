Mattson Financial Services LLC Decreases Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Mattson Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,356 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,824 shares during the quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J. Goldman & Co LP boosted its position in PayPal by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 261,322 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,304,000 after purchasing an additional 27,812 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in PayPal by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 697,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $59,489,000 after purchasing an additional 18,172 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in PayPal by 223.1% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 265,048 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,622,000 after purchasing an additional 183,011 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in PayPal by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 27,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 11,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ring Mountain Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $581,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total value of $176,478.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,145,308.10. This represents a 7.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $71.48 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.85 and a 1-year high of $93.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.32 and a 200-day moving average of $76.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $69.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PayPal from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on PayPal from $104.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Arete Research set a $81.00 price objective on PayPal in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.68.

View Our Latest Report on PYPL

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.