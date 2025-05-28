5,000 Shares in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Bought by Alpha Wealth Funds LLC

Alpha Wealth Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 236.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of CARR stock opened at $72.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $61.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $54.22 and a 1 year high of $83.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 23.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 13.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CARR has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Northcoast Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Mizuho set a $72.00 price objective on Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Carrier Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Carrier Global

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.