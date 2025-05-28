Copia Wealth Management Takes $3.08 Million Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,075,000. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises 2.9% of Copia Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,308,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,866,000 after purchasing an additional 293,457 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,894,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,564,000 after buying an additional 82,678 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,538,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,820,000 after acquiring an additional 75,531 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 156.7% during the 4th quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,261,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,905,000 after acquiring an additional 770,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6,349.4% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 1,215,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,170 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA STIP opened at $102.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.81. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $98.84 and a 1-year high of $103.61.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

