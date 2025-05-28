Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Makes New Investment in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 234,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,363,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Sepio Capital LP raised its position in shares of Corteva by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corteva alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Corteva from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

Corteva Trading Up 1.9%

CTVA stock opened at $70.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.40. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $50.01 and a one year high of $71.70. The stock has a market cap of $48.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.72.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.25. Corteva had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 41.46%.

Corteva Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.