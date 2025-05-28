Aegis Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Aegis Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $527,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Copley Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $371,000. Finally, BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $23.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.12. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $31.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.58.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.64%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

