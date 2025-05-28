Keystone Financial Services LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Keystone Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Keystone Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 10,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $266.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $214.77 and a 12 month high of $304.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $250.38 and a 200-day moving average of $272.81.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

