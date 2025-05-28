FTAC Emerald Acquisition (NASDAQ:FLD) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Northland Capmk

Northland Capmk upgraded shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition (NASDAQ:FLD – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FLD. Northland Securities initiated coverage on FTAC Emerald Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition in a research report on Monday, April 14th.
FTAC Emerald Acquisition (NASDAQ:FLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.32).
FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets operating in the clean/renewable energy, water sustainability, agricultural technology, shared economy software, and mobility sectors.
