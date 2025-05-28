Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Sells 132 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,256,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,907,000 after buying an additional 4,525,993 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,275,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,001,000 after acquiring an additional 67,726 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,575,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,319 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,536,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,046,000 after purchasing an additional 668,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,785,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,953,000 after purchasing an additional 137,588 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BIV opened at $76.09 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.63 and a 52-week high of $78.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.62.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

