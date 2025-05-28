Northeast Planning Associates INC. NH Takes Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Northeast Planning Associates INC. NH bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. WorthPointe LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Essex LLC now owns 21,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period.

VXUS stock opened at $67.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $90.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $54.98 and a 52 week high of $67.55.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1909 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

