M1 Capital Management LLC Makes New $4.22 Million Investment in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

M1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,000. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of M1 Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. M1 Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJT. Blue Edge Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 23,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $129.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $107.38 and a 1 year high of $152.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.90.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Waste Management Gets a New Boost—A Tariff Safe Haven?
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- 3 Reasons Wix Could Rally 50% Into the Summer
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Advance Auto Parts: Did Earnings Defuse Tariff Concerns?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.