Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SpringVest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,412,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,491,000. Aegis Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,604,000. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,273,000. Finally, BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $513,000.

Shares of VTIP opened at $49.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.25. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $48.04 and a 52-week high of $50.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.0978 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

