4,262 Shares in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Acquired by Members Wealth LLC

Members Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 25,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 8,680 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,181,000. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 43,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 10,163 shares in the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $50.62 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1-year low of $49.65 and a 1-year high of $51.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.67.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.