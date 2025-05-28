Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $133.39 Million Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,211,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,071 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.70% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $133,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHV. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 249.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.26. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.91 and a 1-year high of $110.64.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.372 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.36.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.