Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $133.39 Million Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,211,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,071 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.70% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $133,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHV. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 249.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.26. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.91 and a 1-year high of $110.64.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.
