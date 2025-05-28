Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 35,416 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 35,416 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $96,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $33,294,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 174.0% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $476.00 to $432.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $481.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $685.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $541.80.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $476.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $461.88 and its 200 day moving average is $475.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $111.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.29. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $418.88 and a one year high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.83 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. As a group, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 57.02%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

