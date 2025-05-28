ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SMTH) Position Raised by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SMTH – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,667,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,804,390 shares during the period. ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.59% of ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF worth $910,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMTH. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $385,000.

Get ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF alerts:

ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6%

SMTH stock opened at $25.50 on Wednesday. ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $26.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.67.

ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF Profile

The ALPS/SMITH Core Plus Bond ETF (SMTH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to global debt securities of any maturity and credit quality. The fund aims for an above-average total return. SMTH was launched on Dec 5, 2023 and is issued by SS&C.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SMTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.