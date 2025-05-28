Park Square Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 307 Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $33,294,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,906,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 174.0% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Melius Research downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Baird R W raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $541.80.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $476.42 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $418.88 and a 52-week high of $618.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $461.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $475.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.94. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.83 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.02%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

