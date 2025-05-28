Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $4.41 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,564 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $4,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $409,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $61.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 0.92. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $52.90 and a 1 year high of $65.18.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.