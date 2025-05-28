Northeast Planning Associates INC. NH Takes $391,000 Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Northeast Planning Associates INC. NH acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFUV. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFUV opened at $40.87 on Wednesday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52-week low of $35.38 and a 52-week high of $44.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.67 and a 200-day moving average of $41.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.99.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

