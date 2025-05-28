Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($4.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($4.74), RTT News reports. Capri had a negative net margin of 21.79% and a positive return on equity of 12.89%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Capri updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.100-0.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance to 1.200-1.400 EPS.

Capri Trading Up 4.0%

NYSE:CPRI opened at $17.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.21. Capri has a one year low of $11.86 and a one year high of $43.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CPRI. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Capri from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Capri from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Capri in a report on Monday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Capri from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.08.

Institutional Trading of Capri

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 13.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 48.8% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 20,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,595 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 23.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 422,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,337,000 after purchasing an additional 80,928 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 22.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 764,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,084,000 after purchasing an additional 139,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 70.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 380,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,514,000 after purchasing an additional 156,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

