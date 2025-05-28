4basebio (LON:4BB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

4basebio (LON:4BB – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.94) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

4basebio Trading Down 3.5%

4basebio stock opened at GBX 1,070.80 ($14.47) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.47, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market cap of £137.17 million, a PE ratio of -1,372.82 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,133.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,174.60. 4basebio has a one year low of GBX 1,070 ($14.46) and a one year high of GBX 1,820 ($24.59).

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Heikki Lanckriet bought 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,205 ($16.28) per share, with a total value of £28,920 ($39,081.08). Also, insider Amy Walker bought 1,151 shares of 4basebio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,120 ($15.14) per share, with a total value of £12,891.20 ($17,420.54). Corporate insiders own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($21.62) price objective on shares of 4basebio in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

About 4basebio

4basebio is a specialist life sciences group focused on supplying therapeutic synthetic DNA for gene therapies and gene-based vaccines and providing solutions for effective and safe delivery of DNA/RNA based products to patients.

Our focus is the development of high quality, GMP grade synthetic DNA as well as non-viral nanoparticles which can efficiently and safely deliver fully functional genes to patients.

