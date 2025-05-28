NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $7,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VGT. Members Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $413,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. American Investment Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Armis Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,568,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 2.5%

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $609.71 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $451.00 and a 52 week high of $648.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $551.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $594.44. The stock has a market cap of $85.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 1.24.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.