Northeast Planning Associates INC. NH Purchases Shares of 836 SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Northeast Planning Associates INC. NH acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 650.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 1.8%

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $423.85 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $366.32 and a 52-week high of $451.55. The firm has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $408.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $426.42.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

