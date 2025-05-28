M1 Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

M1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 41,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,444,000. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 4.0% of M1 Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $177.44 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $148.34 and a one year high of $187.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.94 and a 200 day moving average of $176.94. The stock has a market cap of $50.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.06.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

