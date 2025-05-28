DSG Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $710,000 Investment in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

DSG Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $403.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $437.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $502.70. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $390.50 and a 1 year high of $627.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.11 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 10.09%.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.67, for a total value of $5,166,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,506,950.58. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 3,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.52, for a total value of $2,010,263.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at $5,759,736.32. The trade was a 25.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,075 shares of company stock valued at $7,305,942 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TMO shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $605.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $665.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Argus lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $667.00 price objective (up from $650.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.43.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

