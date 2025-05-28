4,400 Shares in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Purchased by Thoma Capital Management LLC

Thoma Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $48.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.81. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.02 and a 52 week high of $51.17.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

