1,505 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Acquired by M1 Capital Management LLC

M1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $351.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $318.65 and a 200-day moving average of $351.78. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $267.30 and a 52-week high of $418.50. The stock has a market cap of $165.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.35.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.18% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

CAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer raised Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $309.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $490.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.33.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $320.70 per share, for a total transaction of $120,262.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,617.10. This trade represents a 5.97% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

