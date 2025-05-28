Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 67,611 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,271,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,611 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 1.25% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $290,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Pointe Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. TFR Capital LLC. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $483,000. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,606,000. Brooklyn FI LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,871,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $665,000.

BATS:USMV opened at $93.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.49 and a 200 day moving average of $91.72. The company has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.74. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $81.34 and a 1-year high of $95.12.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

