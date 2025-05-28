Forum Financial Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 2,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 4,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Up 1.6%

VT stock opened at $123.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.08 and a 200 day moving average of $118.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $100.89 and a 52 week high of $124.00.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.