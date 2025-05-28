GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GFL. Citigroup upgraded shares of GFL Environmental to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of GFL Environmental to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

GFL Environmental stock opened at C$68.63 on Monday. GFL Environmental has a 52-week low of C$41.90 and a 52-week high of C$71.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$67.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$65.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.04, a PEG ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0154 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. This is an increase from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 14th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is -5.25%.

In other news, Director Patrick Joseph Dovigi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.33, for a total value of C$3,366,610.60. Insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Inc is an environmental services company. Its offerings include non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure, soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line, which generates the majority of the revenue, consists of the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste.

