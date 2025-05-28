Tableaux LLC Acquires New Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Tableaux LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,901 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 402,083,883 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,980,630,000 after acquiring an additional 57,182,803 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $387,282,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 22,512,285 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $222,872,000 after buying an additional 10,535,335 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2,905.1% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 7,989,463 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $79,096,000 after buying an additional 7,723,601 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,106,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,278,153,000 after buying an additional 6,497,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.03.

Ford Motor Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE F opened at $10.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.04. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $40.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

