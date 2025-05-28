Mattson Financial Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Mattson Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $56.07 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.94 and a 1 year high of $60.88. The firm has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.56.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

