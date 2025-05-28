Mattson Financial Services LLC Sells 2,581 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Mattson Financial Services LLC cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,581 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley makes up about 1.2% of Mattson Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Mattson Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,341,000. Brucke Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. Erste Group Bank downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Bank of America cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.46.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of MS stock opened at $129.15 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $90.94 and a fifty-two week high of $142.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.46.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.39. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a $0.925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Eric F. Grossman sold 10,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.65, for a total value of $1,124,092.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 199,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,248,942.10. The trade was a 4.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $4,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 335,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,291,800. The trade was a 10.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,868 shares of company stock worth $6,019,548. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

