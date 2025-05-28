Mattson Financial Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Mattson Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,696 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 1.4% of Mattson Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Mattson Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $4,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 12,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3,203.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,618 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 121,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 51,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BankPlus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $494,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $39.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.87. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $32.30 and a 12 month high of $40.04.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.