687 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Bought by Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC

Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 26,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,832,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $189.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.39. The company has a market cap of $61.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $163.19 and a 1-year high of $200.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

