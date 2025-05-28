Silver Oak Wealth Advisors Services LLC Acquires Shares of 485,691 Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Silver Oak Wealth Advisors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 485,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,193,000. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF comprises approximately 14.3% of Silver Oak Wealth Advisors Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Silver Oak Wealth Advisors Services LLC owned 0.47% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 22,533 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 719,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,973,000 after acquiring an additional 20,235 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,888,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,665,000 after acquiring an additional 239,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,698,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock opened at $39.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.53 and a 200 day moving average of $35.34. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $31.73 and a 52 week high of $39.44.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

