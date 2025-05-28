3,165 Shares in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Acquired by Silver Oak Wealth Advisors Services LLC

Silver Oak Wealth Advisors Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises 0.3% of Silver Oak Wealth Advisors Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $102.56 on Wednesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $98.84 and a 1 year high of $103.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.81.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

