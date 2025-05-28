Bannerman Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bannerman Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.3% of Bannerman Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $543.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $510.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $533.54. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $563.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

