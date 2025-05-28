PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co Takes Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co acquired a new stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Xylem by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,644,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,323,325,000 after purchasing an additional 303,854 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,804,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $671,623,000 after buying an additional 135,492 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 231.5% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,561,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,039,000 after buying an additional 3,883,845 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Xylem by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,369,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $506,985,000 after acquiring an additional 320,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,009,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,229,000 after acquiring an additional 359,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XYL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Xylem from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Xylem from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James upgraded Xylem to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Xylem from $152.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.88.

Xylem Stock Performance

NYSE XYL opened at $126.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.76. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.47 and a 52-week high of $144.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.52.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 9.96%. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

