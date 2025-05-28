Thoma Capital Management LLC Takes $828,000 Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Thoma Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 32,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000. Coterra Energy makes up approximately 0.6% of Thoma Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 21,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 99,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of CTRA opened at $24.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.44. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.30 and a 12-month high of $29.95.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $924.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 51.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on CTRA shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coterra Energy news, SVP Kevin William Smith sold 25,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total value of $748,572.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,114 shares in the company, valued at $3,086,856.26. The trade was a 19.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael D. Deshazer sold 35,377 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total value of $941,735.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 126,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,617.40. This trade represents a 21.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

See Also

