111 Capital Acquires Shares of 16,842 Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

111 Capital bought a new position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $682,089,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Copart during the 4th quarter valued at $253,686,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Copart by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,440,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,115,664,000 after buying an additional 3,667,534 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in Copart by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 23,463,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,346,548,000 after buying an additional 2,907,405 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Copart by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,157,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $812,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,741 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Copart Trading Down 1.6%
NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $52.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.22. The company has a market cap of $51.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.20. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.05 and a twelve month high of $64.38.
Insider Activity at Copart
In other news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 94,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $5,700,769.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $5,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 200,000 shares of company stock worth $11,401,000. Company insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently issued reports on CPRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Copart from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Argus lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th.
Copart Company Profile
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
