111 Capital Acquires Shares of 16,842 Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

111 Capital bought a new position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $682,089,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Copart during the 4th quarter valued at $253,686,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Copart by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,440,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,115,664,000 after buying an additional 3,667,534 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in Copart by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 23,463,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,346,548,000 after buying an additional 2,907,405 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Copart by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,157,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $812,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,741 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $52.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.22. The company has a market cap of $51.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.20. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.05 and a twelve month high of $64.38.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Copart had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 94,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $5,700,769.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $5,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 200,000 shares of company stock worth $11,401,000. Company insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CPRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Copart from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Argus lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

